Here are all of the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL’s current issues

Google’s latest smartphones, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, are the talk of the town.

The phones offer flagship level specs with the promise of timely and frequent software updates. However, even in all of their greatness, many are reporting various problems with the two handsets.

We will continue to update this post when more issues arise and when Google confirms that fixes are on their way.

Buzzing sound

One of the first widely reported issues to affect the Pixel 3 XL is a buzzing sound that emits from the phone’s bottom speaker. Notification sounds and music trigger the issue.

Google announced that it’s working on a fix for the issue.

Overheating issue

Some users have reported that when charging their device or making a video call the smartphone gets really hot. Users report that they receive a notification stating that their handsets are overheating, while others indicate the phone just shuts off by itself.

Google is sort of working on a fix. In a comment to MobileSyrup, Google stated, “Like many phones, Pixel is designed to turn off once it reaches a certain temperature. For Pixel 3, you can find more about our safety compliance here. In addition, we are always looking for ways to improve phone performance to mitigate conditions that result in higher temperatures.”

Screen flickering issue

Users on Reddit have voiced complaints regarding the Pixel 3’s flickering screen. The flickering issue causes areas of the phone’s display to brightly light up while other portions remain dark.

Some users suggested that the flickering problem is caused by the phone’s ambient display functionality.

Text messages disappearing

Some users claim that complete conversations and group chats will disappear from their Messaging app. The issue only happens on the Pixel 3 handsets, so it became evident that the bug was phone-based and not due to an issue with the app.

Google recently told Gizmodo that a fix for the problem is coming soon.

Double notches

There’s also an amusing issue that can cause a side notch to appear on the Google Pixel 3 XL. In my experience, this issue will persist for about 30 seconds at most and then disappears by itself. However, other users say that they’ve seen their phone’s second notch stay until they restart their phone.

Google confirmed that a fix coming soon.

Memory Issue

Lastly, there’s also memory management issue with the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. The problem is caused by the device’s internal RAM. With the Pixel 3, the device is only able to jump between a couple of apps at a time before it begins to automatically close apps.

Google says a fix is coming in the next few weeks. In its statement, the company said that the update would prevent background apps from closing too early in “certain situations.”

