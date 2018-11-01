News
PREVIOUS|

Google Assistant reverts to old design for some users

The bug doesn't appear to affect Pixel 3 and 3 XL devices at this time

Nov 1, 2018

2:28 PM EDT

0 comments

Google Assistant header

It appears a bug is causing some users’ Google Assistant to revert to an older design.

Following the rollout of an Assistant design that added more visual, touch-friendly elements, users have noticed things changing back.

I can confirm that my Pixel 2 XL has the bug.

While it doesn’t appear to affect Assistant beyond the visuals, it’s still unfortunate to see the regression in design.

When you press and hold the home button, it opens the taller Assistant panel now. Further, the icons and speech bubble style have reverted to the previous design.

Additionally, the panel no longer opens the ‘Updates’ tab when you swipe up on it. Instead, it opens your Assistant history.

When asked questions, Assistant no longer responds with the taller cards.

However, other features, such as the redesign settings haven’t changed.

Finally, devices that launched with the new design, like the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, have not experienced the bug.

Hopefully Google can fix the issue soon and bring back the new, improved look.

Source: 9to5 Google

Related Articles

News

Oct 29, 2018

2:22 PM EDT

Google app beta teardown reveals new Voice Match and Assistant features

News

Oct 30, 2018

7:05 PM EDT

Google celebrates Halloween with doodle game, Assistant interactions

News

May 29, 2018

11:16 AM EDT

‘What’s on my screen?’ bug tells users there’s nothing on the screen

News

Sep 27, 2018

3:38 PM EDT

Facebook Messenger redesign shows up for some users

Comments