Steam Halloween Sale features games up to 80 percent off

Oct 30, 2018

7:04 AM EDT

Steam logo

Steam is hosting a Halloween Sale with games like Vampyr and Dying Light.

The sale features titles up to 80 percent off.

Here’s a list of some of the games available with the sale, in Canadian pricing.

To get a look at all of the available titles, click here.

