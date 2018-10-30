Steam Halloween Sale features games up to 80 percent off

Steam is hosting a Halloween Sale with games like Vampyr and Dying Light.
The sale features titles up to 80 percent off.
Here’s a list of some of the games available with the sale, in Canadian pricing.
- Vampyr: now $44.21, was $65.99
- The Forest: now $15.26, was $22.79
- 7 Days to Die: now $10.07, was $27.99
- Dying Light: now $19.79, was $59.99
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: now $52.79, was $79.99
- Don’t Starve Together Hallowed Nights: now $6.79, was $16.90
- We Happy Few:$56.24, was $74.99
- Left 4 Dead 2: $2.29, was $11.49
- Darkest Dungeon: $8.39, was $27.99
- Prey: $19.99, was $39.99
- Salt and Sanctuary: $9.99, was $19.99
To get a look at all of the available titles, click here.
