Here are three games to play with Amazon’s Alexa

If you recently received a new Amazon Alexa product or you’ve had one for a while, but still struggle to find ways to use it, here are three games to add a little fun into your life.
The first game is the classic Tic Tac Toe. If you want you can say “Alexa, play Tic Tac Toe”, and the digital assistant will help you pass the time.
You can also use Alexa to play Bingo. Players need to download and print off their Bingo cards, however. After doing so, Alexa will act as the host and call out numbers until a player yells out Bingo.
The final game is called Akinator, and it’s a version of the timeless 20-questions. The player picks either a fictional character or a real person, and then the game will ask you a series of yes or no questions until it’s ready to guess whom you are thinking about.
These are just a few games on the Skill Store, and there are many more to find and try out.
