I’ll be completely honest: I’ve had skateboarding on my mind after seeing Jonah Hill’s skater-infused coming-of-age film Mid90s. The movie is very good, by the way, especially when you consider that it’s Hill’s directorial debut.

That’s why the Sail electric skateboard from Chinese company Teamgee caught my eye on Kickstarter.

Measuring in at only 11 pounds, the Sail looks to be an easy board to travel with. Meanwhile, brushless motors enable the Sail to travel at speeds of 20 miles per hour (about 32 kilometres) with 10 miles (16 kilometres) of range on a single charge.

In terms of the actual build, Teamgee has used 11-Ply Canadian Maple and carbon fibre to make a strong and sturdy board. Inside the actual board lies an integrated rechargeable battery, shorter trucks and drop through deck. With a lower centre of gravity, Teamgee promises better rider balance and easier turning or carving. Riding is also smoother thanks to 83mm PU wheels which feature less drag, lighter, smoother breaking and no sound while spinning.

As of the time of writing, Teamgee has skyrocketed past its funding goal to raise HK$ 1,349,199 ($225,660 CAD) over its HK$ 100,000 ($16,725 CAD) goal. The Kickstarter campaign ends on November 3rd, with boards expected to begin shipping later in the month.

Standard boards are expected to retail for $319 USD ($418 CAD), while more premium ‘Boosted Plus’ and ‘Evolve’ models featuring greater speeds and distances are slated to cost the incredibly steep prices of $1,399 UD ($1,834 CAD) and $1,499 ($1,965 CAD), respectively. Boards come in four different styles: ‘Alien,’ ‘Monkey,’ ‘Rocker’ and ‘Bear.’

Verdict: Sticky

I’ve only tried skateboarding a couple of times, so this sort of product isn’t really for me. As always, there are production and shipping concerns associated with Kickstarter projects, but assuming everything pans out on that front, the Sail is shaping up to be a quality board.