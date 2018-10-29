How to follow along with the release of the OnePlus 6T on October 29th

News
The next flagship from OnePlus is almost here

Oct 29, 2018

7:03 AM EDT

OnePlus 6

OnePlus is holding an event on October 29th to unveil its next flagship, the OnePlus 6T.

The event is happening in New York City at 11am ET/  am PT. You can watch it live on OnePlus’ website or YouTube.

The phone is expected to improve on the OnePlus 6 from earlier this year, but so far not much has been shown off per say. The company did tease an in-display fingerprint sensor in September, which would be the second if it came to Canada. OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau has also confirmed that the upcoming handset won’t be waterproof or feature wireless charging. 

Make sure you follow along with MobileSyrup’s Twitter, Facebook, Flipboard and homepage to keep up to date with all the unveiled specs and Canadian pricing.

To catch up with OnePlus’ latest announcements check out MobileSyrup’s OnePlus 6 review and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless review. 

