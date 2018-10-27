October Android distribution shows Oreo in second spot, Pie still missing

Google revealed the October Android distribution numbers, but Android Pie is still absent from the list. Additionally, Oreo has moved to the second-most used version.
It appears the Mountain View-based search giant settled on releasing distribution numbers later in the month following a few months of sporadic releases in the summer. Previously, Google released distribution numbers towards the beginning of the month.
It’s surprising to see Android Pie is still missing from the distribution list. Google released the Android version on August 6th for its Pixel line. Since then, the Essential Phone, OnePlus 6 and Nokia 7 Plus (which isn’t available in Canada right now) have all received the Pie update.
Oreo 8.0, however, jumped to 14 percent after coming in at 13.4 percent last month. 8.1 leapt to 7.5 percent from 5.8 percent. Totalling that, Oreo clocks in at 21.5 percent, putting it slightly ahead of Marshmallow at 21.3 percent.
Further, Nougat dipped from 29.3 percent to 28.1 percent, but still held it’s number one spot.
You can check out the full breakdown below.
Google compiled these numbers from Android devices that accessed the Play Store during a seven-day period which ended October 26th.
Source: Google Via: 9to5 Google
