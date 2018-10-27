News
PREVIOUS|

Ubisoft Canada announces ‘FAM’ exclusive program for Canadians

The program will highlight Canadian creators while offering exclusive content, experiences and rewards to Canadians

Oct 27, 2018

1:01 PM EDT

0 comments

Ubisoft Canada is launching a new exclusive program for Canadian gamers called ‘FAM.’

The company released a promotional video for the new program. Despite a lack of details at the moment, Ubisoft Canada says you can expect to see more personalized content from Canadian fans in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, the company says ‘FAM’ is an initiative to get closer with the gaming community, its “family.”

Users can expect special content created exclusively for Canadian fans, as well as experiences and rewards specifically for Canadians.

Additionally, the company invited creators to join a couple of Facebook groups for fans.

The first group, called ‘Creator’s Corner,’ is for fan artists, cosplayers and content creators of “any kind.”

The other group is for Rainbow Six Seige. Called the ‘Canada Siege Club,’ it’s a place for fans of the competitive hit shooter to discuss anything Siege.

Its great to see Ubisoft focussing on the Canadian gamer community in this way, and I’m looking forward to seeing what comes out of the FAM initiative.

Related Articles

News

Oct 27, 2018

4:00 PM EDT

There’s a fast, simple, ‘.new’ way to open a fresh Google Doc

News

Oct 27, 2018

2:29 PM EDT

October Android distribution shows Oreo in second spot, Pie still missing

News

Oct 27, 2018

11:29 AM EDT

Google, Samsung working on version of Android for folding phones: report

News

Oct 27, 2018

10:02 AM EDT

iPhone XR versus iPhone XS: Which phone are you more interested in? [Poll]

Comments