Intellivision’s Amico retro console to launch in 2020

Intellivision Entertainment has announced the Amico, a family-friendly retro-inspired console set to include classic and original games.
The device is slated for release on October 10th, 2020 at an expected retail price of $150 USD (about $196 CAD) to $180 (roughly $235.86 CAD) USD.
The Amico will come pre-installed with over 20 downloadable titles, including Astrosmash, Pong and Centipede. Each game will feature some sort of modern enhancement, such as updated graphics, modernized audio and local and online multiplayer modes.
What’s more, each game will be suitable for all ages and will be priced between $2.99 USD (about $3.92 CAD) and $7.99 USD (around $10.47 CAD).
Intellivision didn’t reveal the Amico’s specifications, although it did confirm that the device will sport Wi-Fi and ethernet connectivity, HDMI video output and multiple USB ports.
The Amico will come with two included Bluetooth controllers that are inspired by the original Intellivision joypads but feature modern additions like coloured touchscreens and a speaker and microphone.
“We are creating a console that parents want to buy, not that they were asked to buy,” said Intellivision president Tommy Tallarico in a press statement. “Most every game being made for the home consoles these days is created with only the hardcore gamer in mind. We see a world where everyone is interested in playing at home and with friends.”
Source: Intellivision
