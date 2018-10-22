Google Pixel 3 camera app rolling out to Pixel 2, 2 XL devices

The latest version of the camera app developed by Mountain View social networking giant Google is reportedly rolling out to Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL devices now.
According to Droid Life, Google Camera version 6.1.013 — the same version available on Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices — is slowly coming to last year’s pair of flagship Google phones.
It’s worth noting that while some Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users claim to have received the update, a Pixel 2 XL in the MobileSyrup offices has yet to receive an update.
Additionally, while the latest version of Google Camera brings some user interface upgrades, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL devices will not be able to utilize Google Camera’s suite of advanced selfie camera features, since the 2017 Pixel twins don’t have the same selfie camera hardware as the 2018 Pixel siblings.
The Google Camera app is free-to-download for compatible Pixel and Nexus devices.
Source: Droid Life
