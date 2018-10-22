News
PREVIOUS|

Google Pixel 3 camera app rolling out to Pixel 2, 2 XL devices

The latest version of the Google Camera app is slowly coming to older Pixel devices

Oct 22, 2018

5:08 PM EDT

0 comments

The latest version of the camera app developed by Mountain View social networking giant Google is reportedly rolling out to Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL devices now.

According to Droid Life, Google Camera version 6.1.013 — the same version available on Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices — is slowly coming to last year’s pair of flagship Google phones.

It’s worth noting that while some Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users claim to have received the update, a Pixel 2 XL in the MobileSyrup offices has yet to receive an update.

Additionally, while the latest version of Google Camera brings some user interface upgrades, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL devices will not be able to utilize Google Camera’s suite of advanced selfie camera features, since the 2017 Pixel twins don’t have the same selfie camera hardware as the 2018 Pixel siblings.

The Google Camera app is free-to-download for compatible Pixel and Nexus devices.

Source: Droid Life

Related Articles

News

May 28, 2014

9:36 PM EDT

Google Camera for Android adds 16:9 cropping, brings back timer, expands panorama options

News

Oct 22, 2018

1:05 PM EDT

Google Pixel 3 XL reportedly experiences a buzzing sound on the bottom speaker

News

Oct 20, 2018

12:28 PM EDT

Google makes Pixel 3 display corners rounder with software

News

Oct 15, 2018

8:11 PM EDT

Here are the Pixel 3 and 3 XL features coming to older Pixel devices

Comments