The Night King from HBO’s Game of Thrones uses a Chromebook

Google and the Night King from HBO’s Game of Thrones have teamed up for a new promotional video.
The promo video shows how exactly the Night King makes a Google Slide presentation. The amusing video aims to show just how easy it is to communicate with White Walker minions during the creation of a slide presentation.
The night is dark and full of @GameOfThrones White Walkers using Chromebook. Now’s your chance to become a new recruit in the Army of the Dead → https://t.co/Drsn5rQKg4 #HBONow #WinterIsComing pic.twitter.com/1GhDgZ56Wx
— Google (@Google) October 22, 2018
Further, the video reveals how the Night King was able to edit his picture with Adobe Lightroom CC. He was also able to change his Spotify music on-the-go as well.
His team was able to see him live-edit a map on Evernote and view all of his slides at once.
You can see the slides at chromebook.com/whitewalkers. Take a look because the slides are informational and quite amusing.
