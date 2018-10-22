News
The Night King from HBO’s Game of Thrones uses a Chromebook

Oct 22, 2018

7:06 PM EDT

Game of Thrones

Google and the Night King from HBO’s Game of Thrones have teamed up for a new promotional video.

The promo video shows how exactly the Night King makes a Google Slide presentation. The amusing video aims to show just how easy it is to communicate with White Walker minions during the creation of a slide presentation.

Further, the video reveals how the Night King was able to edit his picture with Adobe Lightroom CC. He was also able to change his Spotify music on-the-go as well.

His team was able to see him live-edit a map on Evernote and view all of his slides at once.

You can see the slides at chromebook.com/whitewalkers. Take a look because the slides are informational and quite amusing.

