New renders show what to expect from Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro refresh

Hooray for slimmer display bezels and USB-C connectivity

Oct 22, 2018

9:12 AM EDT

With Apple’s ‘There’s more in the making‘ event little more than a week away, Hungarian industrial designer Victor Kádár has shared renders of the 2018 iPad Pro based on all the reports that have come out ahead of the tablet’s reveal.

The renders allow one to easily visualize how the new 12.9-inch and 11-inch will look, showcasing both devices’ slimmer bezels.

Like the iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the new iPad Pros are expected to feature Face ID. Unlike Apple’s smartphones, however, neither of the new iPads is expected to include a display cutout. What’s more, Face ID will reportedly work in both portrait and landscape orientation on the 2018 iPad Pro.

Apple will also reportedly do away with the iPad Pro’s Lightning socket, and will instead add a USB-C port to facilitate functionality like 4K display output. Unfortunately, there’s also speculation the new iPad Pro also won’t include an analog headphone jack.

MobileSyrup will be on the ground in New York City next Tuesday to bring you all the latest from Apple’s second fall hardware event.

Source: Victor Kádár Via: 9to5Mac

