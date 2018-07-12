News
Government of Ontario ends electric vehicle rebate program

Buying an electric car just got much more expensive in Ontario

Jul 12, 2018

12:28 PM EDT

Tesla Model 3 on road

Ontario’s newly elected provincial Progressive Conservative government is ending rebates for new electric vehicle purchases.

Announced on Wednesday, the move comes after Doug Ford’s government cancelled the province’s cap-and-trade program last week.

The Ministry of Transportation said both electric and hydrogen vehicle rebates as well as vehicle charging installation incentives were funded by the program.

The cap-and-trade program also funded theÂ province’s Green Energy Fund, which gave Ontario residents access to a variety of clean energy home renovation rebates, including $100 off smart thermostats from Nest and Toronto-based Ecobee.

The rebates for electric cars ranged from $5,000 to $14,000 and covered a variety of vehicles, including ones from GM and Tesla.

The Ministry of Transportation said it has cancelled charging station incentives, as well. Ontario residents who recently purchased a charging station or had a station installed by July 11th have 60 days to claim their rebate, according to the CBC.

In cancelling the cap-and-trade program, the government hopes to bring gas prices down by $0.10 per litre and save Ontarians $1.9 billion annually.

Source: The CBC

Comments