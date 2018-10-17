News
PREVIOUS|

Netflix Canada suggests a list of movies and shows to watch while blazing

Lit programming to consume while consuming cannabis

Oct 17, 2018

7:09 PM EDT

0 comments

In celebration of legalization day —  in case you’ve been living under a rock, cannabis is now legal in Canada — Netflix Canada has suggested some movies to watch while blazing.

While This is The End might be a ‘trip’ to watch while high, the other movies on the list should be a pleasure too.

Also, if you’re in the mood for something scary while smoking today try out the film Halloweed

In case you’re wondering how to get your hands on weed today legally, take a look at our helpful guide.

#WeedtheNorth

Source: Netflix Canada Twitter

Related Articles

Business

Oct 17, 2018

6:49 PM EDT

Nearly half of all Canadian TV subscriptions are for streaming services: Scotiabank

News

Jun 19, 2018

1:15 PM EDT

PAX adds a limiter so first-time users don’t overindulge

News

Oct 17, 2018

2:25 PM EDT

40% of Canadians have experienced unsavoury telecom sales practices: CRTC

News

Aug 21, 2018

1:47 PM EDT

26 cannabis producers partnered with Ontario to prepare for legalization

Comments