Netflix Canada suggests a list of movies and shows to watch while blazing

In celebration of legalization day — in case you’ve been living under a rock, cannabis is now legal in Canada — Netflix Canada has suggested some movies to watch while blazing.
list of things to watch today for reasons obvious:
Pineapple Express
How High
Sausage Party
Paul
This Is The End
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Disjointed
all 8 seasons of Weeds
— 👻 Netflix Spooky Canada 👻 (@Netflix_CA) October 17, 2018
While This is The End might be a ‘trip’ to watch while high, the other movies on the list should be a pleasure too.
Also, if you’re in the mood for something scary while smoking today try out the film Halloweed.
In case you’re wondering how to get your hands on weed today legally, take a look at our helpful guide.
#WeedtheNorth
Source: Netflix Canada Twitter
