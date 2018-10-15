This Adapter Brings More Ports to Your MacBook Pro’s Charger

Apple’s vision over the past decade has been to make their products more powerful while making them smaller. This is great for portability and aesthetics, but it comes at the cost of nifty features you would normally expect from a laptop, such as USB ports.
Apple customers are forced to buy adapters to connect their USB devices, which Apple charges a hefty premium for. If you’re in need of a sleek, affordable USB adapter that will compliment your power adapter, look no further than the $42.91 CAD M2 Cube.
Whereas most USB expansion solutions take up space on the side of your MacBook, the M2 Cube attaches directly to the USB-C port on your Mac’s charger. The M2’s dimensions fit the USB-C end of the power adapter, so it won’t stick out like a sore thumb either. With the M2 Cube, you can charge up to 4 devices via USB-C, QC3.0, and USB 3.0 ports.
You can buy the M2 Cube from MobileSyrup Deals for $42.91 CAD [$32.99 USD], or 25% off.
