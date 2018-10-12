News
Google changes ‘Android Messages’ to ‘Messages’ in the Play Store

Since the app was only really available on Android, the old name may have been overkill

Oct 12, 2018

11:06 AM EDT

Google’s default texting app on Android has changed its Play Store listing from ‘Android Messages’ to the shortened name, ‘Messages.’

Further, it looks like the change has been made in the Canadian Play Store, too.

The app started its life as ‘Messenger,’ similar to Facebook’s chat app. In 2017 it was renamed to Android Messages, and now Google seems to have settled on just Messages.

On the web, the platform’s called ‘Messages for Web,’ so changing the Android app brings the naming scheme in line with the web version.

Source: Google Play Via: Android Police 

