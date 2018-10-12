News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung foldable smartphone will be available globally: report

Oct 12, 2018

10:15 AM EDT

0 comments

Samsung logo

DJ Koh, Samsung’s mobile chief, recently told CNET more about the company’s plans for a foldable smartphone.

Koh said to the publication that when a user unfolds the handset, it offers tablet functionality, including multi-tasking. However, when the user folds the device back up, it functions as a standard smartphone.

Most importantly, Koh stated the phone will be available globally, unlike the Galaxy Folder 2, Samsung’s 2017 flip phone.

“When we deliver a foldable phone, it has to be really meaningful to our customer,” Koh said to the publication. Additionally, the mobile chief promises that the hybrid phone-tablet is not a gimmick product and won’t disappear within a year after its released.

Koh believes that similar to large-screened phones, the device might start as a niche product,  but soon more consumers will realize how useful foldable smartphone can be.

“Possibly when we start selling the foldable phone, it may be a niche market, but definitely, it will expand,” said the mobile chief to CNET. “I’m positive that we do need a foldable phone.”

Previous rumours indicate Samsung’s hybrid smartphone-tablet will feature a 7-inch display, up to a 6,000mAh battery and a price take anywhere between $1,500 and $2,000 USD (approximately $1,954 – $2605 CAD).

Source: CNET

Related Articles

News

Oct 10, 2018

6:27 PM EDT

New Razer Phone 2 details leak on Amazon

News

Oct 5, 2018

2:46 PM EDT

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Canadian pricing to reportedly start at $1,049

News

Oct 11, 2018

6:00 AM EDT

TD Bank secures top spot among Canadian banking apps in App Annie, comScore reports

News

Oct 11, 2018

9:21 AM EDT

Samsung unveils Galaxy A9 with four rear-facing cameras and up to 8GB of RAM

Comments