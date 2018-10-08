OnePlus announced that October 30th will be the official date for the unveiling of its next smartphone, the OnePlus 6T.
The company stated we will be able “Unlock The Speed” at 11:00am EST. Similar to previous launch events, OnePlus is inviting fans to join in through its live stream via YouTube, or in person at Pier 36 in New York. If you’re considering going to the actual event, OnePlus will give you a pair of Bullets Wireless — but there are only 1300 tickets available and the price to secure one starts at $26 CAD.
The #OnePlus6T is coming. Unlock The Speed on October 30. https://t.co/LuPoTr8ZyF pic.twitter.com/s8OfmZuXdX
— OnePlus (@oneplus) October 8, 2018
The OnePlus 6T is expected to have a slight increase in specs from the OnePus 6T with a 6.41-inch display that has a small notch, an in-display fingerprint sensor, no headphone jack, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, and a new higher capacity 3,700mAh battery. As for colours, the OnePlus 6T is rumoured to be available in ‘Mirror Black’ and ‘Midnight Black’
Source: OnePlus
