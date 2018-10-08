News
OnePlus to unveil OnePlus 6T on October 30th

Oct 8, 2018

8:33 AM EDT

OnePlus announced that October 30th will be the official date for the unveiling of its next smartphone, the OnePlus 6T.

The company stated we will be able “Unlock The Speed” at 11:00am EST. Similar to previous launch events, OnePlus is inviting fans to join in through its live stream via YouTube, or in person at Pier 36 in New York. If you’re considering going to the actual event, OnePlus will give you a pair of Bullets Wireless — but there are only 1300 tickets available and the price to secure one starts at $26 CAD.

The OnePlus 6T is expected to have a slight increase in specs from the OnePus 6T with a 6.41-inch display that has a small notch, an in-display fingerprint sensor, no headphone jack, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, and a new higher capacity 3,700mAh battery. As for colours, the OnePlus 6T is rumoured to be available in ‘Mirror Black’ and ‘Midnight Black’

Source: OnePlus

