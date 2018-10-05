SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 180: We’re not mad, we’re just disappointed in the CRTC

This week on the SyrupCast MobileSyrup features editor Igor Bonifacic, telecom reporter Sameer Chhabra and freelance tech reporter and author Peter Nowak discuss everything the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has been doing lately.
Last week, the CRTC issued a follow-up decision to the Canada Broadband Fund. Under the regulator’s previous chair, Jean-Pierre Blais, the recommended broadband target was set at 50Mbps download and 10Mbps upload speed.
Now the CRTC has halved that number to 25 Mbps download and 5 Mbps upload for rural and remote communities across Canada. Friend of the podcast and telecom journalist Peter Nowak has some thoughts on the matter that he tweeted out last week.
Among other announcements this past week, the CRTC denied the Fairplay Canada coalition on ‘jurisdictional grounds.’ The team talks about how the CRTC pointed out that there is already a copyright review under way in Parliament that it states is a better fit for the discussion of whether or not to block websites that facilitate piracy.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Total runtime: 38:22
CRTC 25/5: 2:00
Fairplay Canada: 10:00
Shoutouts: 34:30
Igor shouts out the LG G7 One. Peter gives his shoutout to LED lights. And finally, Sameer’s shoutout is to Bloomberg’s report on The Big Hack.
