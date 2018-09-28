SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 179: A notch too deep

This week on the SyrupCast MobileSyrup features editor Igor Bonifacic, staff reporter Dean Daley, news and telecom reporter Sameer Chhabra and freelance tech reporter Josh McConnell, discuss the myriad of recent Google product-related leaks.
Over the past few weeks, Google’s upcoming product releases have become the focus of numerous leaks.
Whether it’s the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL, or the tech giant’s upcoming Pixelbooks, almost everything about these upcoming devices has already appeared online.
Another device getting people talking about Google’s fall event is the Google Home Hub, which has been extensively leaked across various tech websites this week.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Subscribe on iTunes
Direct download link
Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!
Total runtime:
Google Pixel leaks: 2:00
Notch debate is still alive: 8:15
Google Pixelbook leaks: 22:40
Shoutouts: 30:20
Igor shouts out Joe Allam. Dean gives his shoutout to Josh and Patrick and their debauchery. Josh’s shoutout this week is to Michael Buble’s new album ‘Love.’ And finally, Sameer’s shoutout is the CRTC.
Comments