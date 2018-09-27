News
Google will reportedly name its 2-in-1 Chromebook, Pixel Slate

Sep 27, 2018

5:41 PM EDT

Google will reportedly name its upcoming, rumoured 2-in-1 Chromebook, the Pixel Slate, according to a tweet from Android Police’s David Ruddock. 

The upcoming detachable 2-in-1 is rumoured to feature two USB-C ports, a 3,000 x 2,000 pixel screen resolution, and no SD card slot. Additionally 9to5Google, points to there being two Pixel Slate devices, one of which will sport a powerful Kaby Lake processor.

Other rumours indicate the Pixel Slate will feature a built-in fingerprint scanner.

Google will reportedly unveil the Pixel Slate alongside another Pixelbook and two smartphones on October 9th at keynote in New York City. 

Source: David Ruddock, 9to5Google

