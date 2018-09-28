Google Play customers can’t charge purchases to their Bell bills after Oct. 31st

Montreal-based national carrier Bell has changed its policies regarding Google Play purchases.
According to a text message sent to Bell subscribers, as of October 31st, 2018, subscribers will no longer be able to charge Google Play store purchases or subscriptions directly to their Bell accounts.
The shift in policy means that users will now have to pay for purchases using credit or Debit Visa cards. Users who don’t want to pay for purchases using debit or credit cards can still pay using Google Play Store gift cards.
“Customers have access to Google Play Store through a number of payment channels, including their personal credit cards and PayPal. Bell will no longer be supporting this payment feature on customer accounts,” a Bell representative told MobileSyrup via email.
In other Bell related news, the national telecom has recently introduced a ‘Premium Ultra Plus’ price plan which gives customers the ability to save up to $200 off the purchase of a new smartphone.
Comments