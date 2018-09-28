Amazon opening warehouse on Tsawwassen First Nation land in B.C.

E-commerce giant Amazon is opening a new fulfillment centre to serve the Metro Vancouver area on the Tsawwassen First Nation’s land in Delta, B.C.
The warehouse is a massive 450,000-square-foot facility that’s slated to create more than 700 full-time jobs. The company plans to have it up and running by the 2019 holiday season.
This is the first Amazon warehouse to be located on First Nations land. Specifically, it’s situated in the Deltaport area and is being developed by GWL Realty Advisors, a local firm.
In an interview with CTV News, a spokesperson for Amazon said the company looks for locations with “a talented workforce and proximity to customers so they can fulfil their one and two-day shipping promise.”
The Tsawwassen First Nation meets those requirements.
“Tsawwassen First Nation welcomes Amazon to our Lands,” said Chief Bryce Williams in Amazon.ca’s September 28th press release. “This is a promising advancement that will continue to unlock the potential of TFN as a leading development partner and key economic driver in Metro Vancouver.”
This is Amazon’s third Fulfilment centre in British Columbia. It will likely ship toys, books, home goods and small electronics.
Lynch mentions that the new centre is capable of shipping purchases all over the world.
Source: Amaozon.ca Via: CTV News
