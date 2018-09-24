Google Calendar for Android version 6.0 features Material Design UI

Google Calendar for Android version 6.0 has finally received its Material Design makeover, as spotted by Android Police in a recent APK teardown.
There aren’t very many differences between version 6.0 and the older version. Google Material Design UI often includes bright colours and whites. However, the Calendar app was pretty much already like that.
Users can now quickly tap a small arrow beside ‘September’ (seen above) to get a quick glimpse of the whole month. The plus icon allows users to add events, while on the bottom right corner is a multi-coloured instead of just red. Additionally, tapping the menu button shows an assortment of Material Design themed icons.
Android Police says the update will take a while to reach your phone. If you’re like me and can’t wait, APK Mirror does have the version 6.0 available, though as always, download it at your own risk.
Source: Android Police
