Nintendo Switch Online is now available in Canada

Sep 18, 2018

10:44 PM EDT

Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has confirmed that its Switch Online service is now available in Canada.

The service is required to play the majority of Switch games online, including ArmsMario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 2.

Switch Online also gives you free NES games every month, cloud save functionality and exclusive product offers.

In Canada, the following Switch Online membership options are available:

  • One month (single account) — $4.99 CAD
  • Three months (single account) — $9.99
  • Twelve months (single account) — $24.99
  • Twelve months family membership (supports eight Nintendo accounts) — $44.99

You can sign up for Nintendo Switch Online through the Nintendo eShop on the Switch or on Nintendo.com.

If you’re still on the fence, a full breakdown of everything you need to know about the service can be found here.

