iOS 12 is rolling out now with Screen Time, better performance and more

The newest version of iOS is rolling out to iPhone users, bringing a significant performance boost and several new changes.
Of all the changes coming with iOS 12, performance is probably the biggest one. If your device supports iOS 11, then you’ll get access to iOS 12. While it’s good to see Apple supporting older devices, the company is promising iOS 12 will make things faster.
On a device like the four-year-old iPhone 6 Plus, the company claims apps will open twice as fast.
Along with performance, iOS 12 comes kitted with many fun and powerful new features.
On the fun side, iPhone X users will get access to the new ‘Memoji‘ feature. Memoji allows users to scan their face and turn themselves into an Animoji.
More critical than Memoji, however, is the presence of tongue detection. Every Animoji — and the Memoji too — have tongue detection.
iOS 12 will help you use your iPhone less
Screen Time is another helpful new feature hoping to help users cut down on time spent using devices. Screen Time will help users get an idea of how much they’re using their iPhone. Additionally, Apple put several tools into Screen Time to help users cut down on usage.
I’m curious to see how Screen Time stacks up against Google’s Digital Wellbeing. Currently, in beta, we expect the final version of Digital Wellbeing to roll out alongside the Pixel 3 sometime in October.
Both platforms aim to help users cut down on pointless smartphone usage. While there are bound to be similarities, I’m more interested in the differences and which company will offer the more useful tool.
Along with Screen Time, Apple is powering up parents with new parental controls. Parents will be able to set custom hours for device and app usage, get child usage breakdowns and more.
Furthermore, iOS 12 will bring improvements to ARKit, Photos, CarPlay, FaceTime, Notifications and more. It looks to be one of the more robust software offerings from Apple in the last few years.
Which devices will see the iOS 12 update?
iPhone
- iPhone 5S
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone 6S
- iPhone 6S Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone X
iPad
- iPad Air
- iPad Air 2
- iPad (2017)
- iPad (2018)
- iPad Mini 2
- iPad Mini 3
- iPad Mini 4
- iPad Pro
iPod
- iPod Touch
- iPod Touch (6th Generation)
