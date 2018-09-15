Here are the OnePlus 6T, Galaxy S10 and Huawei Mate 20 leaks from last week

From Google to OnePlus, a variety of smartphone leaks surfaced this past week.
Here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days. The information below encompasses news from September 8th to September 14th.
Google is set to unveil the Pixel 3 series on October 9th, but a new Japanese teaser websites hints that the phone will come in a variety of colour variants. These teaser web pages indicate that there might be a two-toned mint colour variant, alongside a white and black variant.
Samsung
The upcoming Galaxy S10 is rumoured to use Qualcomm’s third-generation ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. The scanner uses sensors that transmit an ultrasonic pulse against a finger to get an accurate reading of the print.
The report also indicates the in-display fingerprint scanner will reach a mid-tier Samsung Galaxy A phone before making its way to the S10
The Samsung Note 10 is codenamed Da Vinci, after Leonardo Da Vinci, the famous Renaissance sculptor, painter, inventor and the man responsible for the Mona Lisa.
Some suggest that the codename alludes to improvements to the S Pen, however, that seems unlikely.
Another Samsung leak indicates the Note 9 will launch in a new colour called Arctic Silver. It’s unclear where or when Samsung will launch this colour variant.
OnePlus
The OnePlus 6T will not feature a headphone jack. This is not a rumour. Company co-founder Carl Pei revealed that the company’s next smartphone will not feature a headphone jack in a recent interview.
The OnePlus 6T will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. A company tweet teased the feature. OnePlus later then confirmed the information to CNET. OnePlus calls the feature ‘Screen Unlock’ and will give users the option of Face Unlock and Screen Unlock.
Huawei
Huawei is working on a foldable smartphone and plans to release it sometime in 2019. Richard Yu, mobile chief at Huawei, has indicated that the company is working on this foldable and handset in order to replace a laptop.
A recent Huawei rumour points to the Mate 20 Pro featuring a curved display similar to Samsung’s flagship. Meanwhile, the non-Pro Mate 20 is to sport a flat display with an Essential Phone-inspired notch.
The leak also suggests the Pro 20 will sport a 1,440 x 3,120-pixel resolution while the flatter model is to feature a 1,080 x 2,244 pixel resolution,
LG
LG will unveil its upcoming smartphone, the V40 ThinQ, on October 3rd.
Razer
A render of the Razer Phone 2 has surfaced online. The render reveals that the Razer Phone 2 will look very similar to the original Razer Phone. In fact, the design, with its 16:9 aspect and front-facing camera setup looks identical.
