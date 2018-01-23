Xbox’s Game Pass now lets you play brand-new Microsoft published games

Microsoft has announced that its Xbox Game Pass service has expanded to include new first-party releases.
Up until now, Game Pass subscribers were able to download and play a library of over 100 Xbox titles for a monthly fee. Starting with the release of Microsoft and Rare’s Sea of Thieves on March 20th, subscribers will also have access to brand new Microsoft-developed titles on the day of release as well.
Though the publisher only lists Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2 and Crackdown 3 as examples of upcoming games that will be available through Game Pass, it promises unannounced titles from the Halo, Gears of War and Forza series will be included as well.
As part of this new service, Microsoft is also rolling out new Game Pass subscription cards. The cards are priced at $59.99 USD (likely $69.99 CAD if the pricing is congruent) for six months of the service and will be made available alongside Sea of Thieves on March 20th.
“We firmly believe Xbox Game Pass will be a catalyst to create new opportunities for game developers and publishers to innovate in the way games are developed and delivered, leading to entirely new ways to play,” said Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s executive vice president of Gaming, in a press release.
“We’re truly humbled by the incredible response we’ve received to date for Xbox Game Pass, and we look forward to offering an unprecedented choice and value with Xbox Game Pass this spring and beyond.”
Source: Microsoft
Comments