Koodo offers $60/10GB promo plan in New Brunswick

The Big Gig is back in New Brunswick courtesy of Telus flanker brand Koodo.
The carrier is currently offering a promo plan with 10GB of data for $60 per month. The plan also includes unlimited talk and text allotments.
According to MobileSyrup reader Jeff, who tipped us on the plan, he was not asked to upgrade to a new device or add a tab to his plan to take advantage of the promotion. This is in contrast to Koodo’s other recent $60/10GB promo offer, which the carrier started offering earlier this month, where customers were asked to add a $15 per month tab to their account.
It’s not clear, however, if the plan is available to new customers; Jeff was an existing Koodo customer. Moreover, it doesn’t appear Koodo is advertising the promotion, either. On its website, the closest plan offers 6GB of data for $60 per month. If you’re Koodo customer in New Brunswick, you may have some luck calling the carrier, though your mileage may vary.
In any case, we’ve reached out to Koodo for more information. We’ll update this article as soon as we hear back.
Thanks for the tip, Jeff!
Comments