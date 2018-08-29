EB Games selling SNES and NES Classic, discounted PS4 at Fan Expo Canada

Every year, EB Games has a large demo booth and vendor presence at the Fan Expo Canada pop-culture event in Toronto, which runs from August 30th to September 2nd.
In addition to featuring several games to try out and game makers to meet, the retailer also regularly has Fan Expo-exclusive deals.
If you’re attending Fan Expo this week, here are some of EB Games’ offers for the show, listed in Canadian dollars:
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4 and Xbox One) — $39.99 (regular $79.99)
- Call of Duty: WWII (PS4 and Xbox One) — $49.99 (regular $79.99)
- Far Cry 5 (PS4 and Xbox One) — $49.99 (regular $79.99)
- Lego The Incredibles (PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regular $69.99)
- NES Classic and SNES Classic units will be in stock each of the four days (limited supply)
- Nintendo Switch games $39.99 (half price) with the purchase of a Switch console — The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2 or Super Mario Odyssey
- PlayStation 4 1TB Console — $329.99 (regular $379.99)
- PlayStation VR Doom VFR Bundle — $279.99 (regular $329.99)
- Pre-order Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and receive a free Smash Bros.-themed towel
- Xbox One X Throwback Pack — $599 with bonus classic Xbox-themed console skin and digital copies of four original Xbox games (Crimson Skies, Conker Live + Reloaded, Jade Empire and Panzer Dragoon Orta)
The full list of Fan Expo EB Games offers can be found here.
