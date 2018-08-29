Here are the free games coming to PlayStation Plus in September 2018

Every month, gamers subscribed to Sony’s PlayStation Plus service get access to free games across the company’s various gaming consoles, including the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.
In September, PS Plus subscribers can download the following six games at no additional charge:
- Destiny 2 (PlayStation 4)
- God of War III Remastered (PlayStation 4)
- Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition (PlayStation 3 cross-buy PS4 and PS Vita)
- QUBE Director’s Cut (PlayStation 3 cross-buy with PS4)
- Sparkle 2 (PS Vita cross-buy with PS3 & PS4)
- Foul Play (PS Vita cross-buy with PS4)
Just in time for the game’s Forsaken expansion pack, first-person shooter Destiny 2 is now available for free to PlayStation Plus members.
Oddly enough, in the PlayStation Network Store it appears as all three versions of the game are available for free, though only the standard version is actually free, starting today.
Destiny 2 is regularly priced at $79.99 CAD.
God of War III Remastered has players journeying through mythical Ancient Greece as Kratos as he fights deadly creatures and tries to solve puzzles throughout his quest to destroy Olympus.
God of War III Remastered is regularly $19.99.
Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition is an action-platformer that tells the story of a young scientist name Lester who due to unforeseen circumstances ends up in the wrong world. Delphine Software initially released the game back in 1991.
Another World regularly costs $7.99
QUBE Director’s Cut is a first-person puzzle game that lets the player use high-tech gloves to manipulate the surrounding world.
QUBE Director’s Cut is regularly $9.99
Sparkle 2 is an action puzzle game with more than 90 levels and features an “immersive mystery storyline with voiceovers,” according to PlayStation’s website.
Sparkle 2 is regularly $7.99
Foul Play is a side-scroller co-op brawler set on a theatre stage. Rather than rewarding players purely for pummeling enemies, players are given bonuses based on their performance.
Foul Play is regularly $9.99
Similar to last month, PS Plus members can also get PlayStation VR horror game Here They Lie for free until October 2nd.
The game is regularly $26.99.
Lastly, PS Plus members can get PlayLink title Knowledge is Power for free from until November 6th. Knowledge is Power is a trivia game that lets players use a mobile device with the companion PlayLink app to connect to the PlayStation 4. Multiple players can join with one another and only use on PS4 and TV.
