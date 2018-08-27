YouTube adds ‘time watched’ tracker to its digital wellbeing tools

Google has announced it’s expanding its YouTube digital well-being tools to allow users to track how much time they spend watching videos.
The feature, which has begun rolling worldwide, will allow YouTube users to monitor how much time they’ve spent today, yesterday and over the past seven days.
The time watched feature can be accessed by visiting the YouTube account menu.
“Our goal is to provide a better understanding of time spent on YouTube, so you can make informed decisions about how you want YouTube to best fit into your life,” YouTube wrote in a blog post.
Some of the already offered YouTube wellbeing features include “take a break” reminders and push notification minimization.
Source: Google
