Sony reveals four new brightly coloured DualShock 4 PS4 wireless controllers

Aug 20, 2018

9:14 PM EDT

Sony has announced four new vibrant DualShock 4 wireless controller colours.

First off is the Berry Blue colour that mixes a neon blue with mauve highlights. The Sunset Orange DualShock 4 controllers feature a neon orange control with navy blue highlights.

The Blue Camo controller looks similar to the grey one, except with various shades of blue. The copper one features a metallic copper colouring that seems to be a bit shiny.

This is the only monochrome controller out of the four.

The controllers will be available in September retailing at $74.99 CAD.

