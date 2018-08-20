Sony reveals four new brightly coloured DualShock 4 PS4 wireless controllers

Sony has announced four new vibrant DualShock 4 wireless controller colours.
First off is the Berry Blue colour that mixes a neon blue with mauve highlights. The Sunset Orange DualShock 4 controllers feature a neon orange control with navy blue highlights.
The Blue Camo controller looks similar to the grey one, except with various shades of blue. The copper one features a metallic copper colouring that seems to be a bit shiny.
This is the only monochrome controller out of the four.
The controllers will be available in September retailing at $74.99 CAD.
