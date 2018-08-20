Chrome 69’s ‘Material Design refresh’ to roll out in September

The Chrome 69 beta will reveal Google’s new ‘Material Design refresh’ of the browser on both desktop and mobile.
The rollout is set to begin on September 4th first for desktop and then followed by mobile, according to 9to5Google. The Enterprise release notes for Chrome 69 revealed the new information.
In the release notes the update is titled ‘Browser interface changes.’
The design refresh will feature a new notification center, touchpad gestures, and a revamped tab design. On desktop, the new tabs are more rounded and the open new tab button is simply a plus symbol. The whole interface is also white with bright, stark tabs.
On Android, the interface is also brighter. Further, the Android interface is now pill-shaped instead of rectangular. Additionally, Google has changed the ‘New tab’ page that features a rounded search bar.
The recent page with the tab switcher is also now horizontal similar to the Android 9’s ‘recent menu.’
Source: 9to5Google
