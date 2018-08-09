News
Rogers discounts unlimited internet plans for back-to-school, offers 6-months free Netflix

Rogers wants to help you Netflix and chill

Aug 9, 2018

10:22 AM EDT

Rogers has unveiled its back-to-school promotions and while the wireless deals are noteworthy, the carrier’s internet offers are something to consider as well.

Rogers is teasing student with “Unlimited Internet offers” that also bundle in six-months of free Netflix.

The company notes this strategy is to ensure students can “Study all day, and binge-watch all night!” More like Netflix and chill.

The internet promos all offer unlimited usage and the same Wi-Fi modem rental fee but plans vary in download speeds.

For $54.99 per month (for 12 months) — which Rogers notes is a savings of $41 per month — potential subscribers can score 60 Mbps speeds. For an extra $10 per month, or $64.99 (for 12 months), speeds jump up to 150 Mbps.

Finally, topping out at 500 Mbps speeds, the Ignite Internet 500 plan costs $74.99 per month for 12 months of Rogers service.

It should be noted that the fine print reads that rates are “Subject to change.” Additionally, there’s a “One-time activation fee of $14.95 and one-time installation fee of $49.99 apply (no charge for self-installation).”

Source: Rogers

