Fortnite Android beta is now available on Samsung Galaxy devices

Fortnite‘s long-awaited Android version has finally launched on Samsung mobile devices in beta, Samsung announced at its Unpacked Note 9 event in New York City.
The massively popular battle royale game is now available in beta exclusively on Samsung Galaxy S7 or higher smartphones, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 and up.
The beta can be downloaded from the Samsung Game Launcher. Using a Samsung DeX Pad, Fortnite can also be played in full-screen on any display.
A previous report suggested that Fortnite would be exclusive to Samsung devices for 30-days, although Samsung has confirmed to MobileSyrup that the game will only be exclusive to its Galaxy phones and tablets “for a few days.”
It’s unclear when, specifically, Fortnite will launch on non-Samsung Android devices. However, Fortnite developer Epic Games’ CEO Tim Sweeney recently revealed that wider Android distribution is planned to take place on Epic’s website, rather than the Google Play Store.
Samsung also confirmed that the previously leaked purple celestial ‘Galaxy’ Fortnite character skin will be available exclusively on the upcoming Galaxy Tab S4 tablet and Galaxy Note 9 smartphone.
Fortnite launched on iOS devices in April and has gone on to be a huge success on Apple’s platform, now generating an average of $2 million in revenue per day.
Comments