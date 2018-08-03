Huawei aiming to be the world’s top smartphone manufacturer in 2019

Huawei recently overtook Apple to become the second-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, according to Bloomberg
In the first six months of 2018, the Chinese company shipped over 95 million phones, which is an increase of approximately 30 percent compared to last year.
Despite not being able to break into the U.S. market, Huawei’s consumer division chief Richard Yu told Bloomberg that he wants the company to be number one by the fourth quarter of 2019.
According to Bloomberg, the company has been on the upswing and has been able to become a major player in the $600 USD and over markets in Africa and Europe.
To continue to grow, Huawei is going to continue to compete for buyers in China and Europe against growing brands like Oppo and Xiaomi. To grow in North America, the company needs to start ramping up in Canada and then make its way into the U.S.
The company has been struggling in the U.S. since the country’s government allegedly pressured carriers to drop Huawei’s products from their shelves.
These actions stemmed from accusations that the company is committing espionage on behalf of the Chinese government.
Canadian carriers still sell Hauwei products and the company has a bit of a presence here, but the Canadian government may be skeptical as well.
A group of former Canadian security officials expressed concerns about the company operating inside of Canada and what that could mean for Canadian online privacy.
Source: Bloomberg
