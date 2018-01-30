Business
PREVIOUS|

Verizon, AT&T drop Huawei, manufacturer stands by strong Canadian carrier relationships

Reports suggest U.S. telecoms are under political pressure to drop Chinese hardware

Jan 30, 2018

5:48 PM EST

5 comments

Huawei logo

Roughly two weeks after U.S. telecom giant AT&T announced that it would cease the company’s commercial relationship with Chinese hardware manufacturer Huawei, Verizon has announced plans to do the same.

According to a report from Bloomberg, U.S.-based Verizon Wireless — the country’s largest carrier in terms of subscribership — will no longer carry phones manufactured by Huawei.

Bloomberg cited “people familiar with the matter,” who added that pressure from the U.S. government led Verizon to drop Huawei.

The Bloomberg story comes on the heels of an exclusive Reuters story that cited two congressional aides who said that U.S. lawmakers had similarly urged AT&T — the country’s second-largest carrier in terms of subscribership — to end its relationship with Huawei.

Reuters reported that the U.S. government’s pressure on AT&T stemmed from opposition to Chinese state-owned telecom China Mobile entering the U.S. market because of “national security concerns.”

Bloomberg’s own report also referenced the subject of Chinese spying and 5G networks, bringing up the fact that “U.S. security agencies and some lawmakers fear that 5G phones made by companies that may have close ties to the Chinese government could pose a security risk.”

Huawei’s business in Canada

For its part, Canada has been going out of its way to welcome Chinese tech investments in Canada.

In fact, the province of British Columbia and national carrier Telus are currently collaborating with Huawei on 5G network tests.

MobileSyrup senior reporter Rose Behar visited the Huawei-Telus 5G test site in Burnaby, British Columbia, and spoke with a number of executives who all seemed more than open and amenable to working together.

Huawei devices have also been available in Canada for a number of years, while the company’s P10 and P10 Plus devices launched alongside national carriers Bell and Rogers in 2017.

“We had a great working relationship with our Canadian customers for 10 years,” said Scott Bradley, vice president of corporate affairs for Huawei Canada, in a recent phone call with MobileSyrup.

“We’ve been really pleased with the success of our devices, we’ve been really pleased with [the] response that consumers have had with our devices.”

As for national security, a spokesperson for Canada’s Communication Security Establishment (CSE) told MobileSyrup that the agency is “unable to comment on specific companies, products or providers.”

“However, in the event that CSE identifies a security concern associated with any piece of equipment proposed for use in Canada’s critical network, be assured that this information would be shared as needed to ensure Canada’s safety and security,” said the same spokesperson, in an email to MobileSyrup.

For now, it seems that Canada has yet to express the same concerns as the U.S.

Source: Bloomberg, Reuters

Related Articles

News

Jan 29, 2018

7:04 PM EST

Nearly half of Canadian newspaper readers view articles on mobile, says study

News

Jan 18, 2018

1:45 PM EST

Huawei is swapping its own messaging app for Google’s Android Messages

News

Jan 29, 2018

7:11 PM EST

Canada is ‘ill-prepared’ for the future of automated cars: Senate report

News

Jan 9, 2018

6:00 PM EST

Huawei is launching Mate 10 Porsche Design and Mate 10 Pro in U.S. but not Canada

Comments

  • Merglet

    Hopefully this will tell Huawei that they should start selling the Honor (renamed Honour like it should be spelled) line to Canadians. It’s silly that they’re selling a great product to a country with a hostile government

  • Mitchell Leitman

    Maybe a new phone should be launched to show their love of Canada.

  • Daniel Szilagyi

    Really? Canada doesn’t mind the fact that Huawei installs and has backdoors in their products? Huawei’s founder is a former officer in the People’s Liberation Army as well so that should tell you a bunch about the company.
    The US has the right idea to be wary about a large and growing larger Chinese company which has been proven to have installed backdoor access in their products and instead Canada opens their arms to them in order to get some $$$

    • MoYeung

      From the Bloomberg story,

      “In 2013, as the U.S. was raising concerns about possible China-sponsored cyber-espionage, National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden leaked information about the U.S. government’s own campaign. The Snowden leak pointed to spy work the U.S. was doing on Huawei and surveillance on foreign citizens.

      In the wake of Snowden’s revelations, Cisco came under fire from state-run media outlets when its internet equipment in China was singled out as a potential security threat. An editorial in the Global Times newspaper urged Chinese companies to buy from domestic technology companies.”

  • TomsDisqusted

    So then Huawei probably has a ton of Mate 10 Pro devices, suited to North American networks, already in production with no where to go.

    So maybe some of them get dumped here, at a discount?

    As for security concerns, if that really was the issue they would have just done what the Brits are doing: they set up an independent lab, staffed by British security experts, to inspect the phones Huawei wants to sell there. Problem solved!