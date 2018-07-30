Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot is coming to Netflix on October 26

Sabrina the teenage half-witch, her aunts Helda and Zelda and her black cat Salem, are back in the new series called Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
Season number one will air on October 26th on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.
Time for CAOS. Oct 26. pic.twitter.com/uLgXFMLX0t
— Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) July 29, 2018
So far, Netflix has ordered two seasons of the show. According to Wikipedia, the series was supposed to be a companion series with the CW’s Riverdale. However, the project was moved to Netflix.
The series was filmed in and around Vancouver, British Columbia, where Netflix is shooting both seasons back to back.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kierman Shipka, as the titular teenage witch, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman and Ross Lynch as Sabrina’s boyfriend Harvey Kinkle.
It appears this time around Salem, Sabrina’s feline companion, may not have any speaking parts.
The series will feature new characters and new challenges for Sabrina to take on.
This is one of the many adaptations of the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch comics published by Archie Comics.
