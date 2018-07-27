News
Google is working on a fix for the Pixel 2 XL’s slow unlocking bug

The fix will arrive alongside Android P

Google is preparing to fix the slow unlocking bug that has been affecting some Pixel 2 XL units.

The software bug causes affected Pixel 2 XL devices to take, in some instances, several seconds to fully wake up. The issue is a byproduct of a June update Google issued to fix a bug that caused the screens of some Pixel 2 XL devices to flash brightly before activating their always-on display functionality. Google says a “proper” fix for the always-on display issue will also resolve the slow unlocking bug.

The company adds that the fix will be available alongside the final release of Android P, which should arrive later this summer.

