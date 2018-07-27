News
PREVIOUS|

Nintendo announces new Labo ‘Vehicle Kit’ coming next month

Jul 27, 2018

10:31 AM EDT

0 comments

Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit

Nintendo has announced a ‘Vehicle Kit’ for its Labo DIY cardboard gaming and construction toy platform for the Nintendo Switch.

The Vehicle Kit contains parts to build a submarine, a plane, car, two keys, a pedal and more. Inserting a key into an assembled vehicle lets users play a variety of games on the Switch tablet, including an open world to explore. To jump between vehicles, users can simply remove a key from one and insert it into another.

The Vehicle Kit will release on September 14th at a cost of $89.99 CAD.

This marks the third Nintendo Labo Kit to be released, following the Robot Kit and Variety Kit that launched on April 20th. The former bundle lets users create a wearable robot suit to smash buildings, fly, transform into a tank and more.

The Variety Kit, meanwhile, includes more of an assortment of cardboard pieces, as its name suggests. Some of the constructions available in this Kit include a Toy-Con RC Car, fishing rod, house, piano and motorbike.

For other Labo-related vehicle experiences, Nintendo also added Labo steering controls to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in a June update. Nintendo says additional games will receive Labo support in the future.

Source: Nintendo of Canada

Related Articles

News

Jun 26, 2018

1:27 PM EDT

Nintendo adds Labo support to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

News

Apr 20, 2018

7:07 AM EDT

Nintendo Labo is now available in Canada

News

Jul 27, 2018

7:51 AM EDT

University students are using ‘Mario Kart 64’ to help ADHD patients focus

News

Feb 8, 2018

3:16 PM EDT

Best Buy Canada to offer Nintendo Labo pre-orders tonight

Comments