News
PREVIOUS|

YouTube acknowledges tapping on progress bar issue, fix incoming

Jul 25, 2018

11:07 AM EDT

0 comments

YouTube app on Android

YouTube has acknowledged the tapping on progress bar issue.

The company is working on a fix and will notify users when it’s available.

The issue causes tapping to skip forwards or backwards on the progress bar to no longer work.

Usually tapping on the progress bar to skip backwards or forwards will perform a skip to a desired location. This issue has been going on since July 20th. 

To work around the issue, users can hold and drag the red dot on the progress bar to go forwards or backwards, as YouTube notes in its tweet.

Source: YouTube

Related Articles

News

Jul 20, 2018

3:57 PM EDT

YouTube update breaks seek bar, adds new recommended section

News

Jul 19, 2018

11:26 AM EDT

YouTube has opened its arms and embraced hashtags

News

Jul 16, 2018

8:07 PM EDT

Canada’s own Nathan Fillion finally plays Uncharted’s Nathan Drake in YouTube fan film

Comments