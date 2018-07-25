YouTube acknowledges tapping on progress bar issue, fix incoming

YouTube has acknowledged the tapping on progress bar issue.
If you're using the YouTube app on Android, we're aware of an issue with tapping on the progress bar to skip forwards/backwards.
Workaround: you can still hold and drag the red dot on the progress bar.
Will share another update once it's fixed! https://t.co/uAFph5jzEa
— Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) July 24, 2018
The company is working on a fix and will notify users when it’s available.
The issue causes tapping to skip forwards or backwards on the progress bar to no longer work.
Usually tapping on the progress bar to skip backwards or forwards will perform a skip to a desired location. This issue has been going on since July 20th.
To work around the issue, users can hold and drag the red dot on the progress bar to go forwards or backwards, as YouTube notes in its tweet.
Source: YouTube
