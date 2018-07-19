News
PREVIOUS|

Google’s Fuchsia OS may not be coming in five years after all: report

Jul 19, 2018

4:34 PM EDT

0 comments

Google HQ

Google has been working quietly on a new card-based operating system called Fuchsia.

While Bloomberg’s Mark Bergen and Mark Gurman received information indicating that Fuchsia will take over Android in the next five years, Google told CNET that there’s actually no such plan.

The two Bloomberg reporters received the information from people familiar with the conversations surrounding Fuchsia.

According to Bloomberg, we won’t have to wait too long before seeing Fuchsia in action. Those familiar with the plans believe that Fuchsia will be available on home devices, such as voice-controlled speakers, before landing on smartphones — though the operating system’s launch is still a few years away.

Fuchsia now has more than 100 people working on it, including Matias Duarte, the vice president of Google’s Material Design — though he is working part-time on the project, according to Bloomberg. 

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, and Hiroshi Lockheimer — who runs Android and Chrome — have yet to sign off on Fuchsia. This is possibly the reason why Google is denying Bloomberg’s reported time frame.

You can take a look at the card-based operating system, here.

Source: CNET, Bloomberg

Related Articles

News

Jul 18, 2018

11:59 AM EDT

Nest brought under Google’s home products division, CEO steps down

News

Apr 5, 2018

11:34 AM EDT

You can now take a first look at Google’s Fuchsia OS in your web browser

News

Jul 18, 2018

2:42 PM EDT

Google CEO suggests Android could become paid service over EU antitrust case

News

Jan 18, 2018

5:24 PM EDT

Here’s what Google’s Fuchsia OS looks like on the Pixelbook

Comments