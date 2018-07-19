Google’s Fuchsia OS may not be coming in five years after all: report

Google has been working quietly on a new card-based operating system called Fuchsia.
While Bloomberg’s Mark Bergen and Mark Gurman received information indicating that Fuchsia will take over Android in the next five years, Google told CNET that there’s actually no such plan.
The two Bloomberg reporters received the information from people familiar with the conversations surrounding Fuchsia.
According to Bloomberg, we won’t have to wait too long before seeing Fuchsia in action. Those familiar with the plans believe that Fuchsia will be available on home devices, such as voice-controlled speakers, before landing on smartphones — though the operating system’s launch is still a few years away.
Fuchsia now has more than 100 people working on it, including Matias Duarte, the vice president of Google’s Material Design — though he is working part-time on the project, according to Bloomberg.
Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, and Hiroshi Lockheimer — who runs Android and Chrome — have yet to sign off on Fuchsia. This is possibly the reason why Google is denying Bloomberg’s reported time frame.
You can take a look at the card-based operating system, here.
