Select SanDisk microSD cards on sale during Amazon Canada’s Prime Day promo

Jul 16, 2018

8:38 PM EDT

Amazon Canada’s Prime Day 2018 is already in full swing and is set to end on July 17th at 11:59pm PST. You can check out the complete list of deals here.

However, we have already singled out a few notable tech savings, such as a Nintendo Switch bundle, Essential Phone bundle (now sold out), unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ bundle, and all the Amazon device price drops.

Another solid deal we’ve uncovered is from SanDisk with a number of MicroSD and SD Cards on sale. Below is the highlighted list for Prime Day.

Source: Amazon Canada

