Select SanDisk microSD cards on sale during Amazon Canada’s Prime Day promo

Amazon Canada’s Prime Day 2018 is already in full swing and is set to end on July 17th at 11:59pm PST. You can check out the complete list of deals here.
However, we have already singled out a few notable tech savings, such as a Nintendo Switch bundle, Essential Phone bundle (now sold out), unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ bundle, and all the Amazon device price drops.
Another solid deal we’ve uncovered is from SanDisk with a number of MicroSD and SD Cards on sale. Below is the highlighted list for Prime Day.
- SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter for $82.00 [Save 27%]
- SanDisk Extreme 128GB SDXC UHS-I Card for $52.14 [Save 32%]
- SanDisk 64GB microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo Switch for $47.99 [Save 11%]
- SanDisk SDSQUAR-400G-GN6MA Ultra 400GB Micro SDXC for $180.59 [Save 31%]
- SanDisk Extreme 64GB SDXC UHS-I Card for $29.62 [Save 24%]
- SanDisk SDSDXVF-256G-GNCIN Extreme 256GB SDXC UHS-I Card for $109.64 [Save 34%]
- SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter for $18.05 [Save 43%]
- SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter for $42.95 [Save 32%]
- SanDisk 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Card for Nintendo Switch for $45.14 [Save 58%]
Source: Amazon Canada
