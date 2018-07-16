News
Amazon discounts Essential Phone to $325 during Prime Day

To sweeten the deal, Amazon is throwing in the Essential HD earbuds

Essential Phone with Essential 360 Camera

If you’re in the market for a new phone and need something relatively cheap, look no further than Amazon Canada.

Until tomorrow at 11:59pm (or until supplies last), the e-commerce giant is selling the Essential Phone, with HD earbuds included, for $325 as part of its annual Prime Day sale. This is the lowest the Essential Phone, which cost $1050 off contract when it launched, has sold for in Canada.

Even taking into account its lacklustre camera, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a smartphone that features the fit, finish and internals of the Essential Phone for $325. What’s more, Essential has provided exemplary software support to the device, issuing frequent camera app updates, as well as timely security updates.

The Essential Phone is also one of the phones included in Google’s Android P beta, so it’s likely Essential will update the handset to 9.0 shortly after the operating system officially launches on Pixel devices.

In late May, Bloomberg published a report that said Andy Rubin, Essential’s founder, had cancelled the Essential Phone 2 and put the company up for sale.

