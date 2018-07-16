The Prime Day deals are rolling in hot and Samsung has prepared a Galaxy S9+ bundle to sell.
The bundle consists of an unlocked titanium grey Galaxy S9+ that comes with a few accessories. The handset comes with an adapter to charge the phone in the car, a regular wall charger and a Samsung’s wireless charging dock. Along with all the chargers, the bundle also comes with the Gear IconX wireless earbuds that double as a rudimentary fitness tracker.
All of these accessories and the phone are currently 24 percent off, making them worth exactly $1,100 CAD.
The products are sold through Samsung on Amazon include Samsung Canada’s warranty.
It’s unconfirmed what edition of the Gear IconX is included in the deal, but different versions of the headphones cost between $327.99 and $149.99 on Amazon.ca, depending on what generation they are.
If you’re not sure if this is the phone for you? Check out the MobileSyrup review of the device here.
Source: Amazon.ca
