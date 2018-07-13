SkipTheDishes delivering free ice cream cones in Toronto this weekend

This Sunday, July 15th is National Ice Cream Day, and to celebrate, SkipTheDishes will deliver 20,000 free ice cream cones to Toronto this weekend.
To take advantage of the offer, Torontonians can stop by the brand-new SkipTheDishes ice cream truck at the Harbourfront Centre on both Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 9pm.
The truck, which will be parked in front of the power plant building, will be serving the free ice cream to visitors of all ages, while supplies last.
The Toronto Harbourfront Centre is located at 235 Queens Quay West. More information on the venue can be found here.
SkipTheDishes regularly delivers to over 100 cities in Canada through the web or a free Android and iOS app.
Comments