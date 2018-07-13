News
EB Games offering select Nintendo Switch games for half price with the purchase of a system

Jul 13, 2018

4:02 PM EDT

Nintendo Switch with Splatoon 2

EB Games Canada is currently offering select popular Nintendo Switch games for half price with the purchase of the console.

Until July 15th, purchase a Nintendo Switch for $379.99 CAD — the new lowered price for the system — and get one of the following games for $39.99 (regular $79.99):

EB Games is offering the deal both online and in-store.

It’s worth noting that Nintendo games don’t often drop in price. When they do, it’s usually only a discount of $10 to $20.

Therefore, getting half off some of the Switch’s most popular games isn’t a bad deal, if you don’t already have the system.

Source: EB Games Canada

