Ontario is scrapping its $100 smart thermostat rebate

Homeowners in Ontario have until September 30th, 2018 to get a $100 rebate off a new smart thermostat.
The deadline comes after the province’s Green Energy Fund website was updated to notify visitors that a variety of home renovation programs are closing later this year.
Launched in 2017, the Green Energy Fund was one of the Kathleen Wynne government’s signature environmental policy. The program was funded through $377 million in revenues from the province’s cap-and-trade program, which premier-designate Doug Ford has said he will scrap.
The program offered a variety of home renovation rebates to Ontario homeowners. Besides the smart thermostat rebate mentioned above, homeowners could also get up to $7,200 off for installing new insulation in their home, as well as $5,000 for installing high-performance windows, among other rebates.
To date, more than 140,000 individuals have taken advantage of the program.
According to GreenOn.ca, homeowners are still eligible for any of the previously available rebates, including the smart thermostat offer, if the work is completed by August 31st, 2018 and residents submit their rebate application by September 30th, 2018.
The cancellation is likely to hurt Toronto-based Ecobee, which, besides Alphabet-owned Nest, is one of the main manufacturers of smart thermostats in North America.
Source: Green Ontario Fund Via: CTV
