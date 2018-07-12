foodora partners with Toronto’s Assembly Chef’s Hall for delivery and pickup

foodoraÂ has partnered with Toronto’s Assembly Chef’s HallÂ allowing users to order from 17 of the city’s best restaurants.
To celebrate the launch, foodora is giving away free giant tacos from ColibrÃ, one of the restaurants within Assembly. On July 16th, foodora users can visit this website to order a free giant taco (while supplies last) as well as order from other Assembly locations.
If you haven’t been to Assembly, it’s certainly worth a visit. It’s a sprawling food hall full of stalls where you can order a variety of dishes.
Each stall represents a restaurant from Toronto, such as Little Dailo which is exactly as it sounds — a small version of Dailo, an Asian brasserie with French-inspired Chinese fare.
Assembly makes for a great place to stop and eat because there are so many options, from desserts to vegan food and more.
Hibiscus is one of the stalls, featuring vegan and vegetarian fare. Hibiscus’ 42 ingredient salad will be available on foodora — and yes, you can taste all 42 ingredients.
Another stall brought to foodora by Assembly is the Short & Sweet Bakeshop, featuring a swath of incredible cupcakes.
For a full list of stalls and menu items, check out Assembly’s website here.
foodora users can order pick-up from Assembly starting at 8am and until 9:30pm. If you’re looking for delivery, foodora does that too, running from 3pm to 9pm Monday to Friday. On Saturday, you can also recieve delivery from 10am to 9pm.
Each vendor has its own store page on foodora. Additionally, foodora will offer a ‘Best of Assembly’ menu where you can browse favourite dishes from all the stalls.
foodora has roots in Toronto as well. The company started off as Hurrier, but rebranded itself after it was purchased by foodora.
foodora brand ambassador Tariq Hudda says the company has over 900 restaruants to order from. foodora also has a flat delivery fee of $3.5o for orders over $30 or $4.50 under $30. foodora has a minimum order of $15 as well.
foodora isn’t the only delivery service expanding it’s selection. Uber Eats recently added Cineplex concessions to its delivery repertoire.
Ultimately, if you’re looking for some delicious food, check out Assembly on foodora this summer.
